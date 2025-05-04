CM Himanta Targets Congress Over Corruption and Welfare Failures in Jalukbari Campaign

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party while addressing Panchayat election campaign rallies in Kahikuchi, Garal, Dharapur, Azara and Mazirgaon under the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency.

Highlighting the peace and stability under BJP rule, Sarma said, “Peace now prevails across Assam. There are no strikes or road blockades. Even in Kokrajhar, militancy is a thing of the past.”

Contrasting BJP’s governance with the Congress era, he remarked, “During the Congress days, our development was confined to the politics of yarns, mosquito nets, blankets, dhotis and lungis. Their ‘Panch Amrit’ included only these items. Today, under our 'Orunodoi' scheme, people can even buy a dhoti themselves.”

He emphasized how welfare delivery has improved under the BJP government. “Earlier, ration cards held little value. Today, the same card provides ₹5 lakh for medical treatment and free hospital admissions,” he said.

Criticizing alleged corruption during the Congress regime, the Chief Minister said, “Back then, one had to pay bribes even to get an Anganwadi job. Now, we have given 1.5 lakh government jobs without taking a single rupee in bribes.”

He also mentioned strict anti-corruption measures, stating, “We’ve caught 300 employees taking bribes. Even if bribes are paid via GPay now, we can track and catch them.”

On conservation, Sarma said, “Earlier under Congress, rhino poaching was rampant in Kaziranga. Today, such activities have stopped. Even the Prime Minister, President of India, and King of Bhutan now visit Kaziranga.”

The Chief Minister asserted his commitment to Assam’s progress, stating, “My ambition for Assam is to touch the sky.”

In a sharp personal attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma said, “Gogoi is a suspicious figure. He reportedly went to Pakistan for 15 days for training—there’s no doubt about it.”

Raising further questions, Sarma said, “His wife has visited Pakistan 19 times. We demand answers. No Indian MP makes their children foreign citizens. He thinks no one is smarter than him, but this country has laws—he won’t escape them.”

Drawing a provocative parallel, the CM declared, “Congress and Pakistan are one and the same.”

He added that he would raise these concerns with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

