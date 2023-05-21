Assam CM Holds Review Meeting Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held review meeting with the cabinet minister on Sunday.
The review meeting was attended by Ajanta Neog, Chandra Mohan Patowary among other cabinet ministers and officials.
It may be mentioned that Amit Shah will embark on his two-day visit to Assam on May 24 and will be participating in a significant programme on May 25 in Guwahati where the state government is planning to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to recently recruited youths across various government departments.
Further, Shah will be laying the foundation stone of the National Forensics Science University in Guwahati during his visit.
Earlier, the appointment letters to the newly recruited was scheduled to be distributed on May 11, however, owing to the political and social situation in the neighbouring state, Manipur, at the time, had to be postponed to May 26.
Later, again the date for distribution of appointment letter was rescheduled and preponed to May 25.