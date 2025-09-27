Assam CM Inaugurates 290m Road Over Bridge in Guwahati's Panbazar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, 27 September, inaugurated the Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Guwahati’s Panbazar area, opening it for public use.

The 290-meter-long elevated bridge has been constructed by the Northeast Frontier Railway at a cost of ₹47 crore. Construction began on 10 March 2024 and features a wide carriageway with 1.5-meter footpaths on both sides.

Opening of the bridge ahead of Durga Puja festivities will help the city’s residents avoid traffic congestion during the festive period.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, the Chief Minister stated, “Keeping up with the tradition of adding connectivity milestones on Panchami, I am dedicating the new Panbazar ROB, which will greatly ease traffic flowing towards the Railway Station and key business hubs.”

The bridge incorporates advanced engineering features, including a 60-meter Bow String Girder and composite girders, ensuring enhanced vertical and horizontal clearances for transportation. This design will allow smooth movement of trains—including electric locomotives and over-dimensional consignments—while simultaneously alleviating road congestion along the busy Panbazar–Paltan Bazar corridor.