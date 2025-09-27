"Duty Towards Zubeen Garg Overshadowed BJP’s BTC Campaign": Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his heartfelt wishes to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo Hagrama Mohilary following his party’s emphatic victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This is for the first time in the history of Bodoland Territorial Region that no incidents of violence occurred before, during, or after the polls. We have accepted the people’s mandate with respect. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of BTR for ensuring a peaceful election, and also to BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary for his significant victory.”

The Chief Minister further acknowledged that the BJP was unable to secure the results it had anticipated, attributing the setback to the party’s engagement with the final rites of late musical icon Zubeen Garg.

He said, “As for the BJP, we could not achieve the results we had hoped for. We managed to win 5 seats, while in another 5 constituencies we lost by very narrow margins. The primary reason was that on the day our beloved Zubeen Garg passed away, we withdrew from the political battlefield and devoted ourselves to his final journey and rituals. That was our duty to the great soul. Though it cost us electorally, our sacrifice made Zubeen’s last journey more meaningful and dignified.”

Expressing pride in standing with the people during a moment of collective grief, Sarma reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of the region.

“We take pride in standing by the people during that time of grief. This is why we lost some seats by very slim margins. However, I want to assure the people that despite the setback in the polls, we remain committed to fulfilling the promises we made, especially in implementing the schemes we announced for the welfare of the people,” he added.

