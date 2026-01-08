CM Jan Darshan Brings Relief: Battery-Operated Tricycle for Differently-Abled

Vishnu Deo Sai today addressed the problems of differently-abled citizens with sensitivity and prompt action during the Jan Darshan programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence office.

During the programme, the Chief Minister provided battery-operated tricycles to needy persons with disabilities, offering them significant relief and improved mobility.

At the Jan Darshan, Mrs. Bindu Beere (45), a resident of Shankar Nagar, Raipur, who is unable to walk due to physical disability, presented her difficulty before the Chief Minister.

Due to her weak financial condition, she was unable to purchase a battery-operated tricycle on her own. Taking immediate cognizance of her situation, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai directed officials to provide her with a battery-operated tricycle without delay.

After receiving the tricycle, Mrs. Bindu Beere expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister and said that she would now be able to move around independently without difficulty.

She also praised the Chief Minister’s compassionate approach and sensitivity towards the differently-abled community.

