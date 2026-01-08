Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Takes Part in Shakambhari Mahotsav

Member of Parliament and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal on Monday participated in the Shakambhari Mahotsav, organised by the Marar Patel Samaj Chhattisgarh at Ghadi Chowk in the state capital Raipur, on the auspicious occasion of Maa Shakambhari Prakatya Diwas and Chherchhera Purnima. On this occasion, he distributed fruits and vegetables as prasad, conveying a strong message of social service, self-reliance, and environmental conservation.

Speaking on the significance of Maa Shakambhari, MP Agrawal said that Maa Shakambhari is revered as the goddess of food grains, fruits, and vegetation. He recalled that when severe famine struck the earth, the Goddess nurtured humanity by providing fruits and vegetables, giving new direction to life. He said that the message of Maa Shakambhari—focused on nature conservation, self-sufficiency, and service to society—is even more relevant in present times.

Emphasising the role of youth, Agrawal stated that the need of the hour is to connect traditional agricultural practices with modern technology, innovation, and scientific methods. This integration, he said, would boost fruit and vegetable production, enhance farmers’ income, and further strengthen Chhattisgarh’s position in the agricultural sector.

Offering prayers to Maa Shakambhari for the welfare, prosperity, and progress of society, farmers, and youth, the MP expressed confidence that with the Goddess’s blessings, Chhattisgarh would continue to move forward on the path of development.

The event was attended by office bearers of the Marar Patel Samaj, social workers, farmers, and a large number of citizens, making the festival a vibrant expression of faith, service, and community participation.

