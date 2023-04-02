CM Kejriwal lashes Out at Assam CM on HSLC Paper Leak Case

On his maiden official visit to Assam, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal vehemently criticized the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government over recent HSLC paper leak incidents in the state.

Addressing the gathering at the AAP’s first mega political conclave in Guwahati on Sunday, CM Kejriwal said, “How Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government will function in the state where there are incidents of question paper leak? I have been running the Delhi government for last years; Bhagwant Mann is running the government in Punjab since past one year, there are no such paper leak incidents in these two states.”

CM Kejriwal claimed that incidents of paper leaks come up only when some insiders are involved in such scandals.

“There are people who sale question papers to students, else, how will a question paper get leaked? Papers cannot fly themselves, right?” added CM Kejriwal.

Unfortunately, not a single people involved in such scandals gets convicted as someone from the government are also involved in this, alleged the Delhi chief minister.

Comparing about the current employment opportunities in Assam and Delhi, Delhi CM said, “Before coming to this rally, I met some youths in Guwahati and I learnt that Assam is experiencing a job market crisis, due to which both educated and less educated youths are roaming jobless. CM Sarma has no time for these youths. State government claimed there are 25 lakhs unemployed youths in Assam, but I say not 25 lakhs, there are more than 50 lakhs unemployed youths in Assam. But the government didn’t nothing for these youths, did they?” added Kejriwal.

He claimed that being Delhi’s chief minister, he had provided jobs to as many as 12 lakhs youths in last eight years of his political career.

“Even Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in last one year has provided government jobs to as many as 28,000 youths; AAP knows how to give jobs. The way Assam chief minister is providing jobs, I think it will take him 100 years to complete his commitment of providing jobs,” taunts the Delhi chief minister.