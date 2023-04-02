CM Kejriwal Targets Assam CM’s Family Over Running Private School

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Assam chief minister and his family over allegedly running a private school in the state.

Addressing the AAP’s first mega political conclave here in Guwahati on Sunday, CM Kejriwal said, “In a state where someone from the chief minister's family are involved in running a private school, distressed people of that state won't be able to get an education.”

Not a single government school in such a state will run properly, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed.

“In Delhi and Punjab, previously all political leaders ran their own private schools; they ruined the government schools forcing people to send their children go to private schools. When the AAP came to power, no schools were run by any MLAs or ministers. We changed the scenario of the public schools. I invite the people of Assam to visit Delhi and see the condition of Delhi's government schools,” added CM Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, after arriving in Guwahati, Delhi CM also gave an invitation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Delhi.

CM Kejriwal said, "The people of Assam have given an opportunity to each and every party to serve them for their welfare. However, no improvement or change is witnessed. Whichever party came to power betrayed and broke the trust of people."

CM Kejriwal compared the development in Delhi under AAP to that in Assam as both governments were formed at around the same time.

Notably, chief minister Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived in the state to boost the morale of the party’s workers here in Assam, apart from the ulterior objective of solidifying the presence of AAP in the northeast as a real alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).