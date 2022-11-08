Ras Mahotsav: Assam CM Arrives in Majuli

For the occasion of Ras Mahotsav, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Majuli on Tuesday evening.

During his visit to the world’s largest river island, he will explore the masks being sculpted at Samaguri Satra.

He will also attend a book launch at Boghbur Satra.

CM Sarma will visit Bengenaati Satra, Garmur Satra and Jengraimukh on the occasion of Ras Mahotsav.

The Ras Mahotsav has started from November 7 across the state.

The Chief Minister will spend the night at the Circuit House and return to Guwahati by helicopter at 9 am on Wednesday.