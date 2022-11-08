Tripura: Several Injured After Police Lathi-Charge Protesting Teachers

The Tripura Police resorted to lathi-charge on a crowd of protesting teachers who had staged demonstrations in front of the residence of state education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday.

The protesting teachers were Selection Test for Graduate Teachers (STGT) who were staging agitations demanding employment.

According to reports, many teachers also sustained injuries during the protests.

Meanwhile, one of the protesting teachers said, "We have met the Education Minister in the first place to know whether we will be recruited or not. He told us to meet the Finance Minister and when we reached there the Minister told us that if the Education department processes the files, things will be sorted out. But, when we came back to the education minister with our pleas he refused to meet us. We are concerned about our future".