CM Obsessed With My Kids, I Care for Assam’s Children: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday issued a sharp rebuke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of prioritizing personal attacks over addressing urgent issues affecting the state’s children—rising school dropout rates, child labour, and the deteriorating state of government-run education.

Advertisment

Gogoi’s remarks came in response to a controversial statement made by CM Sarma on Friday, in which the Chief Minister alleged that Gogoi’s son and daughter are not Indian citizens and hinted at their supposed ties to Pakistan. Sarma further claimed, “There is no tourism in Pakistan—it’s a terrorist adda. We are investigating what Gaurav Gogoi did there for 15 days.”

Rejecting the Chief Minister’s claims as baseless and politically motivated, Gogoi shifted the conversation to what he termed the “real crisis” confronting Assam—the future of its children. “The Chief Minister seems obsessed with my children. That is his prerogative. But as a public representative, I am focused on the children of Assam,” he told reporters.

Highlighting systemic failures, Gogoi said, “Dropout rates are alarmingly high. Children are being pushed into labour and, in some tragic cases, even trafficked into slavery. The infrastructure of government schools is crumbling, and basic educational standards are worsening.”

He added, “This is not a time for political distractions. As a member of the Congress party, I take full responsibility to raise these issues and fight for solutions.”

The Congress leader also criticised the BJP for weaponizing personal matters and national security concerns to divert attention from governance failures. He accused the ruling party of exploiting sensitive international issues, such as India’s strained relationship with Pakistan, to malign opposition leaders.

“We want the central government to give a strong and appropriate response to Pakistan. We stand with the Prime Minister on matters of national security. But instead of taking decisive action, the BJP is venting its frustration by targeting the opposition. This does not serve the country’s interests,” Gogoi asserted.

The war of words comes amid intensified political activity in Assam ahead during the panchayat elections. The Chief Minister’s personal remarks against Gogoi have triggered condemnation from the Congress, which called the comments “desperate and unbecoming of a constitutional office.”