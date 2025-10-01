“CM Prioritizing Festivals over Zubeen Garg Case”: Says Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension of the indefinite strike demanding justice for late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The decision comes following the surrender of the main accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma, who were reportedly taken into custody by authorities under tight security amid public anger.

Akhil Gogoi alleged that the surrender process was forced and delayed intentionally, claiming that the accused were only handcuffed after they surrendered themselves.

He criticised the prolonged leniency given to the suspects and questioned the Assam Chief Minister’s priorities, referring to the recent controversy over the CM taking selfies during Durga Puja celebrations. “It is clear that the Chief Minister is more interested in festivals than in Zubeen Garg’s case.”

He further demanded the immediate arrest of Tanmoy Phukan, Sandipan Garg, and all others involved, urging that the investigation be handed over to the CBI and conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge."

He called for a probe into alleged financial irregularities involving Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who allegedly sponsored events linked to the Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Gogoi emphasised that all individuals implicated in monetary transactions, including those close to the CM, must be investigated through the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Akhil Gogoi also raised concerns over potential political influence in the case, highlighting the involvement of Shyamkanu Mahanta’s family members and other close associates of the Chief Minister, including former political and educational advisors Nani Gopal Mahanta and Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who now serve as State Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioner, respectively, following Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s retirement from the DGP post.

He warned that unless a transparent investigation is conducted, the accused might manipulate legal outcomes ahead of the 2026 elections.

He further added, “Assamese people must remain vigilant. The Chief Minister seems determined to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta and others, but justice must prevail.”