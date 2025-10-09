CM Reacts to Pradan Baruah PA Scam: Alleged Embezzlement of Relief Funds

Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah’s personal assistant, Kangkan Jyoti Bhuyan, has been accused of embezzling funds intended for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Reports indicate that a sum amount of the money was deliberately transferred to the relatives of Bhuyan.

With around 27 cheques from the CM’s relief funds allegedly diverted into the relative’s account.

The matter has received extensive coverage by Pratidin Time.

When questioned by the media, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmaassured that a thorough investigation into the case would be conducted.

An FIR has already been filed with the CM’s monitoring cell, detailing the alleged embezzlement along with all relevant supporting documents.

Authorities are expected to pursue the matter with due diligence.

