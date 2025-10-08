FIR Filed Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Derogatory Remarks

An FIR has been lodged against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following controversial remarks made during the Orunodoi scheme ceremony in Khanapara on Tuesday.

The CM allegedly questioned whether members of the Congress party were “even born from their mother’s womb,” comments that have drawn strong criticism for hurting women’s dignity.

The complaint was filed at the Diphu police station by Sherima Rangpi.

Sherima is the media cell chairperson of the Congress Party. She said, “In my 42 years of life, I have never seen a Chief Minister make such remarks. Whatever statements Himanta makes as CM, he should uphold dignity.”

This is not the first time the CM has made controversial statements.

Earlier, he allegedly made derogatory remarks about young women and their employment, despite having spent 22 years in the Congress party.

His more recent comments also referenced Sonia Gandhi, which were viewed as offensive to both the nation and the individual’s parentage.

Another FIR was also filed in the Geetanagar Police Station against Hiamnta Biswa Sarma regarding his remarks on women.

Sherima and other complainants have emphasised that such statements cannot go unchallenged.

