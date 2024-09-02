CM Sarma Announces Monthly Dibrugarh Stay to Address Issues of Upper Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that he will be residing in Dibrugarh four days every month to address the concerns of the people in Upper Assam more effectively.
According to the Chief Minister, this approach will help him gain a better understanding of the local issues and accelerate the development process in the Upper Assam districts.
Taking to platform ‘X’ on Monday, CM Sarma highlighted that this decision is intended to enhance the pace of development in the region. He also asked people to drop in when required.
“My office is accessible and approachable to every one. Soon, I will be spending 4 days in a month in Dibrugarh to accelerate development in Upper Assam districts. Do drop in,” CM Sarma’s post on ‘X’ read.