"Journalists Must State Names at Press Conferences for Security": CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the practice of journalists introducing themselves by name before posing questions at press conferences. Speaking to reporters, Sarma emphasized that this protocol is crucial for both security and professional transparency.
CM Sarma addressed recent criticisms that have been raised by some intellectuals regarding this practice, which they have described as an infringement on personal rights. He stated, "In Assam, when names like Shah Jalal are mentioned, some intellectuals claim victimization. If my name is Shah Jalal, I should proudly say Shah Jalal, as that is the name given to me by my parents. There is nothing wrong with stating one's name."
The Chief Minister further explained, "In Delhi, journalists are required to introduce themselves before asking questions. This is done to ensure transparency and manage security concerns. Without the proper registration of I&PR, security risks are heightened. It’s important to know who is asking questions."
CM Sarma stressed the importance of adherence to this norm, noting that it contributes to better order and clarity during interactions with the press. He remarked, "Whether the press club supports this protocol or not is secondary. The fundamental issue is why anyone should be exempt from identifying themselves when asking questions."
Addressing the broader context, CM Sarma commented, "There are many who criticize me and others, but unfortunately, fear often prevents people from speaking out. This reflects a larger issue of accountability and openness in public discourse."
Sarma’s remarks come in response to ongoing discussions about media practices and the balance between transparency and privacy.