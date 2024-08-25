"Journalists Must State Names at Press Conferences for Security": CM Sarma

CM Sarma addressed recent criticisms that have been raised by some intellectuals regarding this practice, which they have described as an infringement on personal rights. He stated, "In Assam, when names like Shah Jalal are mentioned, some intellectuals claim victimization. If my name is Shah Jalal, I should proudly say Shah Jalal, as that is the name given to me by my parents. There is nothing wrong with stating one's name."