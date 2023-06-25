Assam Floods: Amit Shah Speaks to CM Sarma, Assures Assistance

While several districts of Assam are currently reeling under flood-like situation due to the incessant rainfall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible assistance to the state’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Shah spoke to CM Sarma to take stock of the current flood conditions in the state and assured assistance.
Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, “Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby. The Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times.”
CM Sarma expressed gratitude to the home minister for his concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. He said, “Gratitude Hon’ble Home Minister for your proactive response & concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons. We are grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for all the help to the state from Government of India.”
It may be mentioned that the flood situation in Assam improved on Saturday even though one more person died and above 4 lakh people still remain affected by the deluge across 15 districts.