CM Sarma Asks Assam Police To Release Detained Constable Job Aspirants

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed Assam police to sympathetically look into the case where around 36 youths were detained while staging a demonstration in front of police headquarters recently.

He asked the Assam Police to look in the case from a humanitarian angle and take steps for their early release.

Earlier this month, the youths were detained after staging a protest demanding immediate announce of the results of constable recruitment examination.

The protestors were apparently aggrieved at a new advertisement being published for recruitment to the police.

Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta however clarified that the advertisement was published for fresh recruitment, but that is for filling up many additional posts that have been created in the meantime.

He added that the results of the recruitment examination are under process.

