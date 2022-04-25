Forest Officials Rescue Injured Greater Adjutant Stork In Assam

Assam Forest department on Monday rescued a Greater Adjutant (IUNC Endangered Bird) from Sila Range under North Kamrup Forest Division In Kamrup Rural district.
The endangered bird was found in an injured state, forest officials informed.
It has now been sent to Assam State Zoo Veterinary Hospital for further medical treatment.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of North Kamrup Forest Division wrote, “A Greater Adjutant (IUNC Endangered Bird) was found injured & rescued by our forest officials of Sila Range, North Kamrup Forest Division. The injured bird has been sent to the Assam State Zoo Veterinary hospital for further treatment.
It may be mentioned that the Greater Adjutant is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUNC) Red List of Threatened Species.
Loss of nesting and feeding habitat through the draining of wetlands, pollution and other disturbances, together with hunting and egg collection in the past has caused a massive decline in the population of this species, it stated.
