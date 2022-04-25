Forest Officials Rescue Injured Greater Adjutant Stork In Assam

Assam Forest department on Monday rescued a Greater Adjutant (IUNC Endangered Bird) from Sila Range under North Kamrup Forest Division In Kamrup Rural district.

The endangered bird was found in an injured state, forest officials informed.

It has now been sent to Assam State Zoo Veterinary Hospital for further medical treatment.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of North Kamrup Forest Division wrote, “A Greater Adjutant (IUNC Endangered Bird) was found injured & rescued by our forest officials of Sila Range, North Kamrup Forest Division. The injured bird has been sent to the Assam State Zoo Veterinary hospital for further treatment.