CM Sarma Backs Modi's Third Term, Eyes Fourth; Slams Opposition Silence on EVMs

Tomorrow, Narendra Modi is poised to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for an unparalleled third consecutive term, a historic moment in the nation's political landscape. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his fervent aspiration for Modi to secure a fourth term as well after the next general elections in 2029.
During a visit to Ayodhya on June 8, Sarma conveyed his hopes to reporters, stating, "I have come to Ayodhya and prayed to Lord Shri Ram that Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister for the fourth time as well after completing his upcoming third tenure."
Sarma's statement comes on the eve of Modi's swearing-in ceremony, where he expressed unwavering confidence in Modi's ability to overcome opposition criticism and secure victory for a third term. "Whatever the opposition says, respected Narendra Modi ji is becoming the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," Sarma affirmed.
Acknowledging the intricacies of the electoral process, Sarma noted, "There are 542 seats; one will win somewhere, lose somewhere. But Modi ji has already become the Prime Minister, hasn't he?"
Known for his candid remarks, Sarma drew parallels between Modi and India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, underlining Modi's enduring popularity and leadership.
Sarma has criticized the opposition INDIA bloc for their silence on addressing allegations against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission of India (ECI). He questioned the alliance's intentions and transparency, suggesting that their lack of communication raises doubts about the validity of their claims.
Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "Suddenly, all the press conferences on EVM and ECI have disappeared. Any idea why? I am a bit worried."
This is not the first instance of Sarma slamming the opposition post-election.
Earlier on June 7, Sarma took a jab at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi after he called for a probe into alleged hidden conspiracies behind the stock market's dramatic fluctuations following the release of exit poll results. Sarma's sarcastic retort on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the surging Sensex, questioning the necessity of an inquiry into its behavior.
In January 2024, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had written to the Election Commission (EC), seeking a meeting with INDIA bloc parties to discuss issues related to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).