CM Sarma Demands Congress Spell Out Position on Assam’s Migration Issue

As debate over illegal migration and identity intensifies in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on the Congress party to openly clarify where it stands, questioning whether the party supports the interests of indigenous Assamese people or those he described as migrants from Bangladesh.

Addressing reporters in Dergaon after a public programme, Sarma clarified that his remarks were directed at individuals who, according to him, entered Assam illegally from across the border. He said the issue assumes greater significance in the run-up to the state Assembly elections, making it imperative for political parties to state their position clearly.

The Chief Minister claimed that migrant settlements, once largely concentrated in districts such as Barpeta and Dhubri in lower Assam, have now spread into several parts of upper Assam, including areas like Duliajan and Margherita.

Expressing concern over land use and population changes, Sarma alleged that close to 10 lakh acres of land across the state have been occupied, raising serious concerns about the future of indigenous communities. He warned that unchecked encroachment could marginalise native Assamese people by reducing access to land and resources.

Highlighting the sensitivity of culturally significant locations, including Batadrava, Sarma said continued occupation in such areas could disrupt Assam’s cultural identity and social equilibrium.

The Chief Minister said the Congress would be compelled to address the issue directly during the election campaign. He alleged that senior party leader Gaurav Gogoi was influenced by activists Harsh Mander and Aman Wadud, whom he accused of shaping narratives surrounding migration and identity in Assam.

Sarma further claimed that a book associated with these individuals advances the argument that Assamese communities arrived in the region after migrant groups. According to him, the publication was written by Abdul Muhib Mazumder and edited by Aman Wadud, whom he described as holding a leadership role in the Congress’s social media wing.

Reiterating his stance, Sarma said the matter transcends electoral politics and strikes at the core of Assam’s land rights, cultural heritage, and demographic security. He asserted that his government would continue to raise these concerns publicly, maintaining that protecting Assam’s identity remains a central priority.

