Assam Congress Website Against CM Himanta Sarma Faces Disruption

A website launched by Assam Congress on Wednesday (February 4) to make public information related to the alleged corruption of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma faced technical disruptions shortly after. The party alleged that a group with vested interests attempted to gain control of the website, whoishbs.com, thereby obstructing the dissemination of information to the public.

Advertisment

However, the Congress said that its technical team took necessary action to ensure that no hacker took control of the website. “The website will be fully accessible shortly, enabling the people to obtain information regarding land holdings and other alleged scams involving Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family,” the party said through a release.

The website will allow citizens to publish details of properties held in the Chief Minister’s name, both benami and otherwise, the party said. Moreover, a phone number—9133400200—has also been released, where the public can share information related to the Chief Minister’s undisclosed assets.

The Congress also alleged that the unnamed group has been sharing “misinformation and propaganda” on social media against its leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Mira Borthakur, misusing logos of popular news channels and portals.

Notably, several senior leaders of the Congress today addressed a press conference in Guwahati, where they released the portal along with posters and a video to target the Assam Chief Minister. In response, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he will file civil and criminal defamation cases on February 9 against Jitendra Singh Alwar, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi, and Debabrata Saikia, accusing them of making “false, malicious and defamatory statements” against him.