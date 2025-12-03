CM Sarma Distribute Appointment Letters to 5,800 Youths, Targets 2 Lakh Public Sector Appointments

The Assam government on Wednesday organized a major appointment letter distribution ceremony at the Arjun Bhogeshwar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, marking another milestone in the state’s ongoing recruitment drive.

A total of 5,818 candidates received appointment letters for various positions under the Assam Police and the Home Department. The appointments include:

• 156 candidates for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and equivalent ranks.

• 5,410 candidates for Constable (AB/UB) and equivalent positions.

• 252 candidates for Grade-IV (fourth class) posts.

Officials said the fresh induction of personnel will significantly bolster the state’s law enforcement and administrative capacities.

The ceremony comes amid the government’s broader push to expand public sector employment. On December 3, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that 1.40 lakh youths have already secured government jobs during the current administration’s tenure.

He further announced the creation of over 5,000 additional police constable posts, with advertisements expected within the next few days.

“With this recruitment, we are on track to reach around 2 lakh government jobs for youths,” the Chief Minister said.

Alongside employment initiatives, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also provided an update on the distribution of land pattas to tea garden workers—one of the state’s long-standing welfare priorities.

He informed that a meeting with all District Commissioners had been held to finalize the framework for issuing land rights.

“As part of the process, a four-member committee will be formed in every tea estate to assist labourers in submitting applications,” he said.

The combined push for mass recruitment and land rights reform reflects the government’s continued focus on improving livelihood opportunities, strengthening the workforce, and addressing core concerns of tea garden communities across Assam.

