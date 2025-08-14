PwC India Unveils Vision 2030; Plans Threefold Revenue Growth, 20,000 New Jobs

PwC India has unveiled its ambitious Vision 2030, aiming to triple its revenue over the next five years and create 20,000 additional jobs by 2030. The advisory firm outlined plans to expand into tier-II and tier-III cities while strengthening its focus on key areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, risk and regulatory services, cloud, and cybersecurity to help clients navigate disruption.

As part of its strategy, the Big Four firm will invest 5% of its annual revenues in technology, innovation, and capability building, and 1% in upskilling employees and partners.

“We are focused on building a future-ready workforce by expanding access to learning, prioritising women in leadership, and creating inclusive growth journeys that allow our people to thrive — from the campus to the boardroom,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC India.

PwC India’s growth strategy centers on six “Go Long” sectors: financial services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, auto, technology, and media & telecom. These sectors, the firm said, hold the highest potential for transformational impact.

The firm emphasized that future success in these sectors will require bold reinvention of business models, operations, technology, and resource utilization. “Vision 2030 for us is about building on India’s growth potential and making bold shifts in our business. We are expanding into tier-II and tier-III cities, enhancing our sectoral depth, and embedding digital and technology capabilities at the heart of our offerings,” Krishan added.

PwC India also highlighted its evolution from a traditional services firm to a modern, delivery-focused model leveraging deep sector expertise and advanced technologies like generative AI. The firm sees the next five years as a pivotal period for India to lead and shape its future.

“We see growth shifting toward emerging domains, grounded in human needs. These domains will shape future markets and create unique opportunities for us to support our clients — and our country. This is our moment to lead and define what’s next,” Krishan said.

PwC India currently operates across all major cities with nearly 900 partners and a workforce of 30,000 professionals.

