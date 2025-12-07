Subscribe

CM’s Son Nandil Biswa Sarma Excels at Bahrain Ironman Race

Nandil Biswa Sarma, son of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, completed Bahrain Ironman 70.3 in 6h 48m, aiming next for the full Ironman before May 2026.

PratidinTime News Desk
Nandil Biswa Sarma, son of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has achieved a remarkable milestone in the field of sports. He recently emerged victorious at the prestigious Ironman 70.3 competition held in Bahrain, a grueling event that demands participants to complete swimming, cycling, and running consecutively.

The Ironman 70.3 comprises a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre cycling segment, and a 21.1-kilometre run. Nandil completed the entire challenge in an impressive 6 hours and 48 minutes, after only 3–4 months of dedicated preparation.

Expressing his pride and joy on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “From a proud father:
On Friday, 5th December, my son Nandil completed the Ironman 70.3 in Bahrain — a gruelling 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle and 21.1 km run, all in one continuous push. He finished in 6 hours 48 minutes, after just 3–4 months of preparation.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted Nandil’s future aspirations: “He now sets his sights on a full Ironman — 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run — which he hopes to conquer before graduating from National Law University ,Bengaluru next May. Wishing him strength, joy, and the courage to keep pushing his limits.”

