CM’s Son Nandil Biswa Sarma Excels at Bahrain Ironman Race

Nandil Biswa Sarma, son of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has achieved a remarkable milestone in the field of sports. He recently emerged victorious at the prestigious Ironman 70.3 competition held in Bahrain, a grueling event that demands participants to complete swimming, cycling, and running consecutively.

The Ironman 70.3 comprises a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre cycling segment, and a 21.1-kilometre run. Nandil completed the entire challenge in an impressive 6 hours and 48 minutes, after only 3–4 months of dedicated preparation.

Expressing his pride and joy on social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “From a proud father:

On Friday, 5th December, my son Nandil completed the Ironman 70.3 in Bahrain — a gruelling 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle and 21.1 km run, all in one continuous push. He finished in 6 hours 48 minutes, after just 3–4 months of preparation.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted Nandil’s future aspirations: “He now sets his sights on a full Ironman — 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run — which he hopes to conquer before graduating from National Law University ,Bengaluru next May. Wishing him strength, joy, and the courage to keep pushing his limits.”