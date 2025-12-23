CM Sarma Distributes Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan cheque in Tinsukia's Makum

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited Janomukh in the Makum Assembly constituency of Tinsukia district, where he distributed cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita scheme to thousands of women beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 10,000 cheques to 22,072 women, aimed at strengthening women’s entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance across the state.

Speaking at the programme, Sarma said the cheque distribution under the Mahila Udyamita Scheme had begun in April this year from Bihali, and has since been implemented in 55 Assembly constituencies.

“So far, nearly 15 lakh women have received financial assistance under this scheme, which has had a significant impact on women’s livelihoods and economic independence,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that women in Assam have benefited from multiple welfare initiatives under the BJP-led government, including Orunodoi and the Mahila Udyamita Scheme. He noted that these schemes have helped empower women at the grassroots level and strengthen self-help groups (SHGs).

Referring to livelihood generation, Sarma said that Assam has around 40 lakh women associated with self-help groups, and if they had access to the right ecosystem earlier, they could have collectively reared poultry and ducks to produce nearly 80 lakh eggs. He emphasised the need to adopt locally produced goods on a commercial scale, urging SHGs to focus on sustainable income-generating activities.

The Chief Minister further said that out of the 40 lakh women in the state, around 8 lakh women have already become ‘Lakhpati Baideo’, reflecting the success of the government’s women-centric schemes.

Announcing another major welfare measure, Sarma said that from January 1, beneficiaries would be able to avail dal, rice, salt and sugar at Rs 100, providing additional relief to economically weaker sections.

On the issue of candidate selection for the Makum Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said that although around 16 BJP workers may seek party tickets from the constituency, priority would be given to the candidate who enjoys greater popularity among the people.

