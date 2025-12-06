CM Sarma Distributes Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan cheque in Cachar

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the cheque distribution programme under the Women Entrepreneurs’ Scheme at Barjalenga playground in Cachar today.

Earlier in the morning, the CM attended a similar programme in Hailakandi, distributing checks under the Women Entrepreneurs’ Scheme.

In Dholai constituency, Dr Sharma handed over a ₹10,000 cheque to 20,099 women beneficiaries of the scheme.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the difference between the BJP and the previous Congress government, noting that under Congress, citizens were provided only basic items like blankets, whereas the BJP government now offers various scheme benefits, empowering women as entrepreneurs.

He expressed confidence that the people of Assam would continue to support the BJP government.

Tomorrow, the Chief Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the new Madhuraghat bridge over the Barak River in Silchar and will also participate in another cheque distribution event under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

