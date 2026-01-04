CM Sarma Hands Over MMUA Cheques to Women in Dimoria

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday formally handed over Chequesto women entrepreneurs under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at Panikhaiti, covering beneficiaries from the Dimoria Assembly Constituency (No. 34).

A total of 24,767 women members of self-help groups from the constituency received financial support during the event. Officials said that in the coming days, women are expected to benefit from amounts ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, providing a boost to local entrepreneurship.

The event saw participation from Dispur MLA Atul Bora, who recalled past experiences in a light-hearted address, joking about the challenges of protecting rights and receiving support, adding humour to the proceedings. The Chief Minister joined in the laughter, responding warmly to the MLA’s remarks.

In addition to the check distribution, local residents raised development concerns, including the demand to construct a Mini Suwalakuchi Park in Chandrapur, which the CM acknowledged. The program also highlighted the government’s ongoing attention to public grievances, including eviction and land-related issues.

Officials confirmed that under this program, 24,800 women entrepreneurs from Dimoria have so far received support, reinforcing the state government’s focus on women-led entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

Responding to the Congress party’s remarks on the scheme, it was said that women themselves have stated they do not want the Congress to return to power, adding that the party remains stuck in old ways, symbolised by the dhoti and the lungi.

On the issue of surveys, it was clarified that the time for assessment has not yet arrived and that a clear picture will emerge in February, stressing that there is no need to be overexcited about surveys at this stage.

Regarding errors in the draft, it was stated that if any mistakes are found, claims and objections can be submitted till January 22, and the Election Commission will resolve issues wherever complaints are raised.

Speaking on the BJP’s seat prospects, it was said that the number of constituencies favourable to the BJP is increasing, new candidates will definitely be introduced, and the party has the potential to win 103 seats, while even if the opposition contests in around 22 seats, it has no real chance of victory.

