CM Sarma Has Turned BJP Into A “Market” Not Just A “Shop”: Bhupen Kumar Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Tuesday hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remark that Congress’s shops will be closed for the next 50 years if the draft for re-determination of the constituency is implemented.
Addressing the media here at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara, Guwahati, Bhupen Borah said, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has habitually used the word 'Shop' with the Congress. When he was in the Congress party, the party's principles were eroded and a shop-like atmosphere was created. It was because of this environment that the BJP's parliamentary committee publicly circulated the story of Himanta Biswa Sarma's Louis Berger scam, Saradha scam etc. The day the same Himanta Biswa Sarma went to the BJP, the BJP party has turned into a market and not a shop.”
In this context, Borah added that at present, separate syndicates are operating in our state under the patronage of the government in the name of fish, betel leaves, eggs, coal, supari, wood, in the name of stones etc. With many such shop segments, the BJP has turned into a big market today. “This is how Himanta Biswa Sarma is involved in a conspiracy to destroy the BJP,” added Bhupen Kumar Borah.
Meanwhile, the APCC chief alleged that the Assam police force has tried to suppress the protest program in Barak valley against the draft delimitation.
Borah claimed that several leaders and workers of the Congress party including APCC Working President, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha were injured in the incident. Hundreds of protesters were also detained by the police, said Bora.
“I condemned the inhuman atrocities committed by the police today on the protesters lead by the APCC Working President, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha during a protest programme in Barak valley against the draft delimitation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is using the police force to suppress such a democratic movement and silence the voice of the people,” Borah added further.