CM Sarma Has Turned BJP Into A “Market” Not Just A “Shop”: Bhupen Kumar Borah

Addressing the media here at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara, Guwahati, Bhupen Borah said, "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has habitually used the word 'Shop' with the Congress. When he was in the Congress party, the party's principles were eroded and a shop-like atmosphere was created. It was because of this environment that the BJP's parliamentary committee publicly circulated the story of Himanta Biswa Sarma's Louis Berger scam, Saradha scam etc. The day the same Himanta Biswa Sarma went to the BJP, the BJP party has turned into a market and not a shop.”