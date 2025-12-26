CM Sarma Holds Tripartite Meeting with Karbi Leaders Over Kheroni Land Dispute

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday held a special tripartite meeting with Karbi representatives regarding the recent unrest in West Karbi Anglong, at Janata Bhawan.

The meeting, which began around 5:30 PM, saw the participation of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, protesting Karbi leaders, the Karbi Raja, and representatives of local organizations.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will submit its report by January 5, while the Karbi people will also submit their claims.

He added that the state government has appealed to the court to expedite the matter due to its sensitive nature, so that immediate action can be taken.

Several key decisions and proposals were discussed:

All government offices in the PGR and VGR areas will be relocated to other areas.

In the Kheroni lands under PGR-VGR, totaling nearly 8,000 bighas, the council will fence and afforest the land to prevent illegal encroachment.

Regarding the police firing incident in which a man lost his life, the council will provide employment to the family, while the state government will grant Rs 10 lakh.

All trade licenses issued in PGR-VGR areas will be cancelled to prevent future illegal issuance.

Departmental lands encroached outside PGR-VGR areas will also be evicted by the council.

The Chief Minister added that the next meeting is scheduled for January 17, where further topics including council rules on land conduct and and alienation rules will be discussed.

He emphasized that the current issue is not just a conflict between two communities, but the result of long-pending discussions.

Additionally, the government confirmed that the Bokolia irrigation eviction process will commence shortly. CM Sarma concluded by assuring that the state government is working to resolve all sensitive matters as quickly as possible, ensuring both justice and administrative compliance.

