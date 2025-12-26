“Karbi Hills Burning Due to State, Council Lapses,” Alleges Raton Engti

The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee president Raton Engti on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), holding them responsible for the recent unrest in the hill district and alleging serious lapses in governance and law and order.

Reacting to the incident involving the residence of KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Engti said the sudden removal and destruction of materials from the house has raised widespread suspicion. He questioned whether “suspicious items” were present at Ronghang’s residence and why, if there was prior intelligence, adequate security arrangements were not put in place before the incident.

“If the Chief Minister had prior information, why was security not provided in advance?” Engti asked, accusing the state government of failing to anticipate and prevent the violence. He alleged that the situation spiralled out of control due to administrative inaction, claiming that police picked up youths from their homes during night operations.

Engti further accused BJP leaders in the district of running syndicates and said such practices have contributed to the volatile atmosphere in Karbi Anglong. “We want peace, but the people will demand accountability. At the right time, everything will be answered,” he warned.

Describing the situation as “explosive,” Engti said Karbi Anglong has been pushed into turmoil due to the combined failures of the state government and the Autonomous Council. He alleged that gross negligence on the part of the administration has set the Karbi hills “ablaze.”

Raising pointed questions over the handling of evidence, Engti said if no incriminating materials were found at Ronghang’s residence, it remains unexplained how information and evidence disappeared within 24 hours. He demanded a transparent and thorough investigation into the matter.

On the issue of eviction drives, Engti said there is widespread public support for eviction in Karbi Anglong, yet the government has failed to act. “Eviction drives are being carried out across Assam following Supreme Court directions. Why are the Karbi hills being excluded?” he asked.

He also questioned why the KAAC failed to submit a mandatory affidavit to the court in 2024, suggesting that the omission has legal and administrative consequences.

Engti concluded by alleging that despite receiving intelligence warnings, the government attempted to suppress the incident instead of preventing it, calling the episode a glaring example of administrative failure and a deliberate attempt at a cover-up.

