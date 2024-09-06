CM Sarma Inaugurates New Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh

In a bid to accelerate the pace of development in the districts of Upper Assam and to make administrative functioning more efficient, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh on Friday.
This is for the first time the Chief Minister's Secretariat is being opened to public outside Guwahati. Previously, all state administrative works were conducted from the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.
From now on, CM Sarma will be residing in Dibrugarh four days every month to address the concerns of the people in Upper Assam more effectively. People of nine districts Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Charaideo, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, can now access administrative services locally, relieving them from travelling to Guwahati.
Terming it as historic day, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform ‘X’ and wrote, “Today, I had the privilege to join Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya and my other colleagues to dedicate the Chief Minister’s secretariat in Dibrugarh. This Secretariat is not just a building but illustrates our sustained efforts to bring governance closer to the people. For decades, due to legacy issues, there has been an opinion that people living away from the Capital have missed out from developmental opportunities.”
“Since the last 3 years we are focusing on establishing districts as the fulcrum of governance. We have empowered district and sub district machinery to take most decisions. With the opening of today’s secretariat, nine districts surrounding Dibrugarh will have proximity to top level decision making. Personally, I will be spending 4 days a month in this office.”
CM Sarma also assured that faster decision-making and quicker implementation of projects will be seen in the coming months due to these efforts.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and several other state cabinet ministers were present at the inauguration ceremony.