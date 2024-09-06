CM Sarma Inaugurates New Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh

Terming it as historic day, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform ‘X’ and wrote, “Today, I had the privilege to join Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya and my other colleagues to dedicate the Chief Minister’s secretariat in Dibrugarh. This Secretariat is not just a building but illustrates our sustained efforts to bring governance closer to the people. For decades, due to legacy issues, there has been an opinion that people living away from the Capital have missed out from developmental opportunities.”

“Since the last 3 years we are focusing on establishing districts as the fulcrum of governance. We have empowered district and sub district machinery to take most decisions. With the opening of today’s secretariat, nine districts surrounding Dibrugarh will have proximity to top level decision making. Personally, I will be spending 4 days a month in this office.”