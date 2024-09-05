CM Sarma Inaugurates Waste-to-Compost Plant in North Lakhimpur

In a significant move towards making North Lakhimpur a cleaner and garbage-free town, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and a waste-to-compost plant under the North Lakhimpur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. The facility, constructed at a cost of ₹5.75 crore, is aimed at ensuring scientific waste disposal.
During the event, CM Sarma highlighted the Assam government’s unique initiative to transform wastelands. By carefully processing legacy waste, spaces are being cleared for the creation of urban forests, which will enhance the quality of life for local residents.
The Chandmari area of North Lakhimpur's 14th Ward, which had served as a dumping ground for over 40 years, has now been cleared of accumulated waste. Notably, the waste previously filled areas around the Sumdiri River and spanned four hectares of land.
With the inauguration of the project, the Sumdiri River is set to be revitalized, and around 16 bighas of land will be reclaimed. This, along with an additional 10 bighas of land, will be developed into an 'Urban Forest and Urban Retreat Zone.'
The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, MLA Manab Deka, and other dignitaries.
As part of his visit to Lakhimpur district, CM Sarma also reviewed the ongoing construction of a major RCC bridge connecting North Lakhimpur to Ghunasuti on the Subansiri River. The bridge, estimated to cost ₹400 crore, had its foundation laid on December 16, 2022. The Chief Minister urged officials to ensure its timely completion.
He also inspected the construction of Lakhimpur’s interstate bus terminus, which is expected to be operational by August 2025. Additionally, CM Sarma assessed the progress of a rail overbridge (ROB) on Rangajan Road, a project with a total cost of ₹62.52 crore, being funded equally by the state government and the railways. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for quality work and timely completion.
During his tour, CM Sarma also visited the under-construction stadium in Lakhimpur and reviewed its progress. He reiterated his government’s commitment to developing districts along the north bank of the Brahmaputra. Upgrading Lakhimpur College to university status and establishing a nursing college in Lakhimpur Medical College are among the top priorities for the district's development, he added.