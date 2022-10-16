CM Sarma Inspects Erosion-Affected Embankment in Assam’s Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the erosion-affected embankment in Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

CM Sarma assured that urgent measures will be taken to address the issue in Maijan area.

He said that the state government will provide assistance to the families who have lost their land and houses to erosion in the area.

CM Sarma said, “Over the last few days, the water resource department had been taking urgent steps to check erosion. We are hopeful of being successful in the endeavour.”

"The government will do everything within its might to prevent erosion. Local people and workers of adjoining tea gardens are also helping us,” he added.

The CM during the inspection reviewed the repair work being undertaken at the embankment and asked all agencies to work in a concerted manner for a time-bound solution.

It may be mentioned that the embankment is crucial for keeping Dibrugarh town safe from floods.