Assam CM Asks NFR to Deploy High-End Tech to Prevent Jumbo Deaths

For the past few months, Assam is witnessing several deaths of jumbos due to collision with trains. Due to this reason, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday to deploy high-end technology to prevent the death toll of jumbos.

The directions were given to the officials during a meeting to discuss various infrastructure expansion plans.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma tweeted, “Issues like elephant corridor and elephant deaths caused by train hits were also discussed. Asked the GM to deploy high-end tech solutions for saving our tuskers.”

As mentioned above, for the past few months just incidents are occurring where jumbos are injured or killed by speeding trains as railway tracks pass through elephant corridors at various places in the state.

Last week, three jumbos were killed in such incident in Jorhat district.