CM Sarma Invites Public to Special Exhibition Showcasing India's Strikes on Terror Camps

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated a special exhibition at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, showcasing India’s military strikes on terrorist camps across the border. Though organised by the BJP, the exhibition has been opened to the general public to foster national pride and awareness.

The exhibition offers a detailed look at the precision strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, where advanced weaponry was used to destroy terror hideouts in Pakistan. According to Sarma, the showcase is a “living testament to the strategic acumen and valour of our soldiers.”

A dedicated section of the exhibition pays homage to the 26 Indians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, with prayers offered for the peace of their souls.

“This is not just a political event but a national tribute. Every citizen must see how our army acts with unmatched bravery to protect the country,” said CM Sarma.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off Guwahati’s first Tiranga Yatra, a patriotic rally aimed at strengthening national unity. He announced that similar yatras will soon be held across Assam at the district and block levels. “Let us all join hands in honouring the spirit of India,” he urged.

Sarma further reiterated India’s firm stance on cross-border policy:

“If there’s any future dialogue with Pakistan, it will only be about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).”

He also noted increased vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border, stating, “Any Bangladeshi infiltrator trying to enter Assam is being immediately sent back.”

The exhibition and events reflect a broader nationwide sentiment of unity and resilience under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

