'Operation Sindoor' Live: India's Midnight Strikes Over Terrorist Launchpads

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, executing targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), according to an official government release. The Ministry of Defence clarified that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, with the operation focused solely on terror networks.

According to investigative agencies, the sites struck are believed to be affiliated with banned terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated:

“Focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning.”

In retaliation, the Pakistan Army launched heavy mortar shelling across forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts. Shelling was reported from Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, and Mankote in Poonch, as well as Laam, Manjakote, and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri.

As a precautionary measure, commercial flights were suspended across northern India, and mock drills were conducted in several states under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to prepare for potential contingencies.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened behind closed doors to discuss the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. While the 15-member council did not issue a formal statement, Pakistani officials claimed that their diplomatic goals were “largely served” during the consultations.

The strikes follow the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali citizen. India holds Pakistan-based elements responsible for the attack, though Islamabad has denied involvement and offered to cooperate in an independent investigation.

