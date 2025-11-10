Hundreds Across Districts Join Congress Under Gaurav Gogoi’s Leadership

In a massive show of strength for the Congress ahead of the upcoming elections, hundreds of people from across Assam — including Lakhimpur, Karbi Anglong, Dhubri, and Majuli — formally joined the party on Monday, aligning themselves with the Congress’s ideology and leadership under APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

The coordinated series of joining programmes, part of a state-wide membership drive initiated by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), witnessed huge public participation across several districts.

At the Dhakuakhana Block Congress Office in Lakhimpur district, over 500 people from various political parties, including BJP, AGP, Sanmilita Ganashakti Asom, and Asom Jatiya Parishad, joined the Congress during a public event presided over by district president Gangajyoti Tayegam.

The event was marked by energetic slogans and renewed commitment to the Congress’s principles of inclusive governance and social justice.

Meanwhile, in Diphu, the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee hosted a major joining programme where members of multiple political outfits, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and APHLC, joined the Congress.

In total, 338 individuals embraced the party, including 34 AAP leaders—its district president, vice president, secretary, advisors, and executive members—marking a significant political shift in the hill district.

The wave of new entrants continued in Dhubri, where a massive joining event was held at the District Library under the initiative of the Dhubri District Congress Committee.

Over 1,000 individuals from the BJP, AGP, and several regional organisations officially joined the Congress.

Addressing the gathering, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging widespread corruption and syndicate politics in the state.

Referring to the recent controversy over the death of Zubeen Garg, Hussain questioned the government’s transparency, saying, “Zubeen’s justice has become like an elephant’s tusk — one for show and another for eating.”

The event, presided over by district president Asma Khatun, was also attended by MLAs abdus sobahan ali Sarkar, Wazed Ali Choudhury, and APCC general secretary Mustafa Khaddam Hussain, among others.

Sources from the Assam Congress added that similar joining programmes were also held in Majuli, where local leaders and community members expressed faith in the Congress’s vision for protecting Assam’s indigenous rights, employment, and secular values.

With the party’s joining drive gaining momentum across districts, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership appears to be consolidating grassroots support, signalling a resurgent Congress movement across the state.

Also Read: Over 8,000 Members to Join Assam Congress Today, Gaurav Gogoi Announces