CM Sarma Opens Up On Miya Muslims Again, Says They Will Forget Zubeen Shortly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again commented on the issue of Miya Muslims in Assam claiming to be fans of Assam's hearththrobe Zubeen Garg.

He said they are “fake fans,” motivated by fear of eviction, and questioned the authenticity of their admiration.

Sarma noted that despite claiming to be admirers, they have not displayed Zubeen’s portrait at any of their religious congregation.

“We place his photo in every Rash and Durga Puja pandal, but they did not,” he said, adding that their support is temporary and insincere.

He further stated, “Zubeen belongs to the people who genuinely cherish him. After two years, miya muslims will forget him. Only Assamese people will keep Zubeen’s legacy alive; Miya Muslims will not.”

According to Sarma, their current show of admiration is merely a façade, intended to protect themselves from eviction threats.

“Zubeen belongs to the Assamese people,” he reiterated.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has frequently made controversial statements about the Miya Muslim community, often characterizing them as a threat to indigenous Assamese culture and demographics.

