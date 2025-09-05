"Projecting Every Muslim as Bangladeshi": Mahmood Madani Slams Assam CM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, accusing him of portraying every Muslim as a “Bangladeshi.”

While Madani supported the eviction of illegal immigrants from India, he criticised the Assam government for allegedly turning the drive into a communal issue.

“No Bangladeshi, foreigner should be staying in India. But the Assam CM is projecting every Muslim as Bangladeshi. He is even talking about sending me to Bangladesh, which shows his mentality. He calls himself a hero and me a zero,” Madani said.

The Jamiat leader alleged that forced evictions were being carried out in Assam ahead of elections, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. He claimed the government was using the issue to divert attention from unemployment and corruption.

Madani, who had visited Assam recently, described the eviction drive as “unfortunate and painful,” saying the manner in which it was being conducted undermined legal and constitutional systems.

He also noted the sharp decline in the political discourse of the country, adding that “even the Prime Minister does not pay attention to this kind of rhetoric, but restraint should be exercised.”

Reacting strongly, CM Sarma dismissed Madani’s remarks. “Who is Madani? Is Madani God? His bravery exists only when Congress is in power. If he does too much, I will send him to jail. I am the CM, not Madani,” CM Sarma had said.

