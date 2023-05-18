Junmoni Rabha Death Case: CID Continues Interrogation In Nagaon, OC Summoned

Following the mysterious death of Sub-Inspector Kaliabor Junmoni Rabha, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted an interrogation at the Nagaon Police Guest House on Thursday.
The CID has been conducting interrogations as they dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding the officer's untimely demise.
As part of their investigation, the CID has summoned the officer-in-charge of Nagaon Sadar police station, OC Manoj Rajbongshi, for questioning.
Earlier, the officer-in-charge of Haibargaon police station, OC Abhajyoti Rabha, was also summoned by the CID.
A dedicated three-member CID investigation team has been stationed at the Bangalmora police station in the Lakhimpur district. This team has been meticulously examining relevant documents and evidence as they strive to uncover the truth behind Officer Junmoni Rabha's death.
The criminal investigation department (CID) on Thursday picked up the eyewitness in the suspicious death of Kaliabor sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.
The eyewitness has been identified as Pranab Das, resident of Bokakhat in Golaghat district.
According to initial inputs and videos, he was taken into custody from the premises of a private satellite channel in Guwahati following a TV interview.
Earlier, Das claimed that Junmoni’s car was stationary at the moment of the accident and was parked at the left side of the national highway.
Das further claimed that he was coming from Guwahati and reached the spot at the time of the incident.
“I saw the car parked on the left side of the highway and suddenly a truck coming from the opposite side hit it and crashed the car”, Das said.
“During the time, I saw a man wearing black jeans getting down from the car immediately after the incident,” he added.
He further said, “I was waiting there some minutes after the accident. But a police officer from Jakhalabandha asked me to leave the place immediately and I left the spot.”