CM Sarma Orders SIT Probe Into Zubeen Garg’s Death, Assures No One Will Be Spared

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assured that no one will be spared in the probe into the untimely demise of the state’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg.

Taking to his official X handle, the chief minister informed that he held a high-level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, the ADGP (CID), Chief Secretary of Assam, and other senior officers.

Following the meeting, Sarma directed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the best officers of Assam Police to investigate the case.

“The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” Sarma stated in his post.

He further informed that viscera samples of the late singer will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for detailed scientific examination.

Reiterating his government’s commitment, the chief minister said the administration would ensure that truth prevails and justice is delivered in the matter.

