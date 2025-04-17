Alleging Police Intimidation, Assam Congress Marches to DGP Office

Alleging rampant police high-handedness and intimidation of its candidates ahead of the Panchayat elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday staged a protest march to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Guwahati.

Led by Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah and Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi, the party demanded accountability from the state police, accusing them of operating under political pressure from the ruling BJP.

The Congress leadership stated, “We have come here to ask the DGP whether the Assam Police is serving the political interests of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma or fulfilling its constitutional duty to safeguard the people of this state. If the police become an agent of our opponent, how can a fair election be held? What will happen to democracy?”

They further alleged that Congress candidates across Assam were being systematically threatened and harassed. “Our candidates are crying out from all corners of the state. The police are threatening them, harassing them. We will not rest until justice is served,” the leaders added.

Earlier in the day, Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur, during a Facebook live session, levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister. “By using the police, administration, and even the State Election Commission to instil fear and dismantle the electoral environment, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has succeeded in sabotaging the democratic process,” she said.

It may be mentioned that a Congress candidate for the 2 No. Kathiatoli Zilla Parishad constituency under the Barhampur Assembly segment, Barnali Devi, was reportedly detained by Kampur Police along with her husband Gobin Nath. The reasons for the detention remain unclear, though interrogation is underway at the local police station.

The Congress party has strongly condemned the incident, terming it a blatant attempt to stifle opposition voices and undermine the electoral process.