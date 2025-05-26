CM Sarma Showcases Assam’s Electronics Potential at Electronics Round Table

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday underscored Assam’s strategic significance in India’s Act East Policy and highlighted the state's readiness to become a hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. He was addressing the inaugural session of the 'Assam Electronics Round Table 2025: Focused Strategy, Ready Infrastructure, Invest in Assam' held at the Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital.

“Assam is central to the Northeast Region and is strategically located surrounded by Bhutan and Bangladesh. The State is also central to India's Act East Policy,” CM Sarma stated during his keynote address.

Elaborating on Assam’s economic progress, the Chief Minister said the State has recorded a consistent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 13–15 percent over the past decade, excluding the COVID-19 period. He added that Guwahati and other regions of Assam are equipped with modern infrastructure, a conducive business environment, and a skilled workforce, making it an ideal destination for investment in the electronics sector.

Highlighting investor confidence, CM Sarma said Assam attracted investment proposals worth Rs 5.30 lakh crore during the Investors' Summit 2.0 and that further proposals are continuing to flow in. “There have been lot of interests since Investors' Summit 2.0 and we are getting more proposals following the Summit,” he noted.

He also spoke of upcoming developments in the State, including the approval of 11 five-star hotel projects by the Assam Cabinet and the opening of a state-of-the-art terminal at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The Chief Minister announced that three satellite townships are in the pipeline, notably the Jagiroad Integrated Satellite Township near the Tata Greenfield OSAT facility.

Himanta Biswa Sarma drew comparisons with Gujarat’s semiconductor fabrication facility, stating that the OSAT facility in Jagiroad is “way ahead” and is expected to begin production of 48 million chips daily within this year. “There is no problem in implementation; all issues have been resolved with the Chief Secretary making regular visits to the OSAT plant after every 15 days to oversee the progress,” he added.

To address the demand for skilled manpower, the State is facilitating training for youths in Bengaluru and has also initiated the establishment of skill development institutions like the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Assam Skill University, funded by the Asian Development Bank with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore.

The Chief Minister announced a comprehensive package of incentives for industries, including free land, 60% incentive over and above Central Government benefits, and 100% GST reimbursement on the sale of finished products. He assured prospective investors that the State Government is willing to customise its policy framework as needed. “Besides industrial infrastructure, social infrastructure would also come up near the Tata's OSAT facility,” he said.

He added that Rs 25,000 crore has been earmarked for Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) under the Top-up Scheme to further support industrial growth.

Urging investors to visit the Jagiroad OSAT facility, CM Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to providing a favourable investment climate. “Assam is emerging as the next big growth story of India, displaying a robust average GSDP growth rate of 13 to 15 percent,” he said during a one-on-one interaction with media personnel.

“The Government of Assam has identified key areas of transformation to achieve inclusive growth through the State’s development plan. Some of the goals are ensuring good health and wellbeing of all, providing quality education, access to affordable and clean energy, inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, decent economic growth and sustainable cities and towns,” Sarma said, adding, “I firmly believe that industry plays a central role in realising each of these goals. The geographical location of Assam stands itself as the most favourable location to focus on the implementation of India’s Act East Policy. Northeast Region has the advantage to grab the opportunity of the growing ASEAN market and facilitate an environment for investment and industrialisation in the region.”

He emphasised the region’s advantageous geography, natural resources, and agro-climatic conditions as key drivers of growth. “We are embarking on a strategic journey to attract significant investments in the domains of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. By offering tailored incentives, streamlined regulatory frameworks, and a commitment to infrastructure development, Assam aims to emerge as a preferred destination for cutting-edge electronics manufacturing and semiconductor activities,” he said.

The Assam Electronics (Semiconductor etc.) Policy 2023, he noted, is designed not only to attract external investments but also to harness the potential of Assam’s skilled workforce.

“I look forward to work with you for transforming the economic landscape of Assam,” Dr. Sarma concluded.

Assam Industries Minister Bimal Borah echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments, stating that the State is prepared to welcome investors with open arms, supported by a robust policy ecosystem.

Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota provided an overview of the Assam Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy and Top-up Scheme 2025. He highlighted that over Rs 1.5 lakh crore of investment proposals have already been grounded from the Rs 5.30 lakh crore submitted during the Investors' Summit 2.0, with the remaining under active consideration. He also reiterated the state’s offers of free land, incentives over 200%, and a skilled workforce.

Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, gave a detailed presentation on the Jagiroad Integrated Satellite Township, which is set to span 216 acres and house a population of up to 2 lakh. The township will include amenities such as an entertainment zone, sports facilities, and a golf course, with an estimated investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

The event also saw participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Invest India, and industry leaders from companies such as Jabil, Deki Electronics, CP Plus, Kaynes Group, NXP, VVDN, and others.

Purushothaman Lingam from Tata Electronics shared a detailed presentation on the progress of the upcoming Tata OSAT facility in Assam, further reinforcing the state’s potential as a future electronics and semiconductor hub.