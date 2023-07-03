CM Sarma Takes Part in Various Welfare Works in Nalbari, Deets Inside

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the 467.24 meter long "Two-lane Flyover" over the Nalbari-Dhamdhama road, funded under the Central Road Fund category for the year 2016-17 with a whopping amount of 47.05 crore.
Taking to Twitter, Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “It is an absolute honor to witness the grand inauguration ceremony of the 467.24 meter long "Two-lane Flyover" over the Nalbari-Dhamdhama road, funded under the Central Road Fund category for the year 2016-17 with a whopping amount of 47.05 crore. This much-awaited infrastructure project, inaugurated by the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, marks a significant milestone in fulfilling the longstanding needs of the people of Nalbari. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the PM Narendra Modi, and our revered chief minister, for their visionary leadership and commitment towards the comprehensive development of the district. Their dedication has brought forth these modern and essential amenities, which will undoubtedly contribute to the overall progress of the district in specific and the region in general.”
The chief minister earlier inaugurated the road that links Ganesh Mandir and Hari Mandir from NH-31 to Nalbari town.
To which, the state tourism minister tweeted, “It gives me immense pleasure to be present at the inauguration ceremony today where CM Sarma has bestowed the name 'Gaurav Path' upon this road. It is with great optimism that we anticipate the 1.50 km stretch of this road to greatly contribute to the socio-economic progress of Nalbari district, ensuring uninterrupted vehicular movement.”
The chief minister also laid foundation stone for "Chilarai Bhawan" in Borkuchi, Milanpur of Nalbari District today.
Funded by the "Koch Rajbongshi Development Council" of the Government of Assam, will serve as a dedicated space for hosting meetings, seminars, and other community gatherings in an organized manner, thereby offering valuable opportunities for the community and citizens in general.
Another glorious occasion unfolded in Nalbari District after CM Sarma flagged off ASTC Local City Bus service in the Nalbari district.
The newly introduced bus routes will efficiently link Nalbari Town to Nalbari Medical College, as well as Mukalmua to Nalbari Medical College and Ghagrapar.
The chief minister inaugurated the newly constructed office of the BJP, Nalbari District in the presence state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita in Sonpur, Nalbari and state Tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.
This building is equipped with state-of-the-art facility with all latest amenities and resources, providing the BJP Karyakartas with an ideal space to carry out various party-related initiatives in the future.
In another event, the Assam chief minister laid the foundation stone of 1,000 seated Nalbari Town Hall. The construction of the town hall is undertaken by the Housing and Urban Affairs Department of the Government of Assam, at the Gurdon High School Playground in Nalbari.
Continuing the development efforts in Nalbari, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of several important road projects under "Mukhyamantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Achani", "Mukhyamantrir Pakipath Nobikaran Achani" and "Mukhyamantrir Mothayuri Pakikaran Achani" in virtual mode from a huge public gathering held at Gurdon High School Playground today.
CM Sarma also digitally laid the foundation stone for four power projects, which are being undertaken in collaboration with the AIIB. These projects, with a total estimated cost of Rs. 38 crore, are expected to contribute significantly to the overall progress and advancement of the Nalbari district.
The state government also hosted the first ever Jal Jeevan Sanmilan of India in a grand manner at Nalbari today, in the presence of the chief minister.
This event aimed to generate widespread awareness about water among the rural communities and intends to ensure that the beneficiaries take full responsibility of the schemes for its full lifetime of 30 years.
Commenting on this, minister Jayanta Mallabaruah tweeted, “Assam has already made remarkable progress by achieving 50% of its Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) target. With great optimism, we believe that this unique initiative, bringing together all stakeholders like Water User Committees, Jal Mitras, beneficinaries etc. involved in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission under one unified platform, will serve as a crucial foundation for replicating this success in all districts in the near future.”
Further, the chief minister officially launched a QR code named “Jalkosh" at Jal Jeevan Sanmilon held in Nalbari.
Notably, this is a first of its kind initiative in the country which is being initiated by JJM Assam. This QR code will be made available in each and every scheme of the state where all scheme related information can be accessed as well as grievance related to the scheme can also be filled on scanning the individual QR of the scheme.
It is expected that this initiative will ensure transparency and community ownership of the schemes.