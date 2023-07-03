CM Sarma Takes Part in Various Welfare Works in Nalbari, Deets Inside

Taking to Twitter, Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “It is an absolute honor to witness the grand inauguration ceremony of the 467.24 meter long "Two-lane Flyover" over the Nalbari-Dhamdhama road, funded under the Central Road Fund category for the year 2016-17 with a whopping amount of 47.05 crore. This much-awaited infrastructure project, inaugurated by the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, marks a significant milestone in fulfilling the longstanding needs of the people of Nalbari. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the PM Narendra Modi, and our revered chief minister, for their visionary leadership and commitment towards the comprehensive development of the district. Their dedication has brought forth these modern and essential amenities, which will undoubtedly contribute to the overall progress of the district in specific and the region in general.”