CM Sarma Takes Stock Of Healthcare Facilities In Sasoni Community Health Centre

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took stock of the availability of healthcare facilities in Sasoni Community Health Centre in Dibrugarh.

During his visit, he interacted with the on-duty doctors and nurses of the health centre and assured them of all possible assistance.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “Visited Sasoni Community Health Centre, Dibrugarh and took stock of the availability of healthcare facilities there... also interacted with the on-duty doctors and nurses of the health centre and assured them of all possible assistance.”