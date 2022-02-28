CM Sarma Takes Stock Of Healthcare Facilities In Sasoni Community Health Centre

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took stock of the availability of healthcare facilities in Sasoni Community Health Centre in Dibrugarh.
During his visit, he interacted with the on-duty doctors and nurses of the health centre and assured them of all possible assistance.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “Visited Sasoni Community Health Centre, Dibrugarh and took stock of the availability of healthcare facilities there... also interacted with the on-duty doctors and nurses of the health centre and assured them of all possible assistance.”
On Sunday, Assam reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 222. The positivity rate stood at 0.62 percent.
According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 22 cured cases of the virus were discharged. No death was registered today.
The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,110 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,903. The recovery rate stood at 98.87 percent.
