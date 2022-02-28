Ex-Cricketer Vinod Kambli Arrested For Rash Driving, Out On Bail

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested on Sunday evening for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society under the influence of alcohol in Mumbai’s Bandra.

He also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident. Kambli was released on bail later.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Last year, Vinod Kambli had lodged a complaint with the Bandra Police Station alleging that he became a victim of cyber fraud.\

According to ANI, the fraudsters had cheated Kambli of over one lakh rupees. They had succeeded in retrieving Kambli's banking details on the pretext of updating his KYC details.

The fraudster who called Kambli had identified himself as an official of a private bank on the phone, asked him to give some bank details to update KYC and as soon as he got information about Kambli's account, he siphoned Kambli's account of Rs 1.13 Lakh.

As soon as the complaint was received, the cyber police managed to reverse the transaction of money and Kambli got his money back.

