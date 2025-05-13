CM Sarma Thanks Voters as NDA Sweeps Assam Panchayat Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the electorate and every BJP worker—from state president to grassroots karyakartas—for delivering an emphatic mandate to the BJP‑led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded panchayat elections. “Your unwavering faith and tireless efforts have produced a historic triumph,” he declared at the party’s Guwahati headquarters.

Under the dual banners of the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha (contesting under the BJP symbol), the NDA captured 300 of 397 Zila Parishad seats, including 272 for the BJP and 28 for the AGP, amounting to 76.26 percent of the total—up sharply from 55 percent in 2018. At the Anchalik Panchayat level, the alliance secured 1,436 of 2,192 seats (BJP 1,265; AGP 171), a 65.6 percent share, while Congress was pared back to 72 Zila Parishad seats and roughly 21 percent of Anchalik panchayat seats, nearly half its previous strength.

The BJP’s grassroots ascendancy was evident in district after district. In Charaideo and Jorhat, the alliance achieved clean sweeps of 8 / 8 and 16 / 16 Zila Parishad seats, respectively. It claimed 10 of 16 seats in Goalpara, 4 of 5 in Bajali and 7 of 19 in Barpeta. Remarkably, the party also penetrated several minority‑dominated constituencies—such as Jaleshwar, Horipur (Barpeta) and Barkhetri (Nalbari)—where Muslim voters exceed 90 percent, underscoring what Sarma termed the Congress’s “complete disconnect” with Assam’s broader electorate.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, Sarma projected that if current trends persist, the BJP could win at least 103 of the 126 seats. He attributed this prospect to voter confidence in the “Modi‑Sarma governance model” and promised to operationalise major welfare schemes starting next month, which he said would “further amplify the positive impact on the ground.” He also announced a state‑level Panchayat Victory Convention in Guwahati, where central BJP leaders will felicitate victorious candidates and chart the party’s strategy for the coming year.

In a pointed critique of the opposition, Sarma asserted that “no minority woman will vote for Congress out of genuine support—only out of fear,” criticising the party’s alleged scare tactics about mosque demolitions. He also took aim at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, labelling him “politically immature” and accusing him of “performative politics” through occasional religious observances, rather than consistent constituency engagement. “Leadership must be earned through grassroots service, not inherited lineage,” Sarma remarked, challenging the entitlement of political scions.

Concluding his address, Sarma urged all winning panchayat representatives to “serve the people with utmost sincerity,” reminding them that “the public has placed their trust in us—let us not disappoint them.”