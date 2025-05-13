Congress Dominates Chamguri Panchayat Polls; Rokibul Hussain Slams BJP’s Tactics

In the recently held panchayat elections across the four districts of Chamguri, Congress candidates secured significant victories, winning by large margins. While it is typical for the ruling party to gain more seats in such elections, attention now turns to whether Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be required in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Rokibul Hussain, a prominent leader, pointed out that the BJP's attempts to influence voting in Chamguri did not yield success, as Congress emerged victorious despite BJP's efforts. He also commented on the ongoing political landscape, highlighting that despite the BJP's rise in the Bilasipara and Goalpara constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections, it has failed to replicate this success in the panchayat elections.

Further criticizing the Chief Minister’s approach, Hussain questioned Sarma’s disregard for the significant financial resources that have been diverted contrary to the announced schemes. He also took a jab at the relationship between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan, suggesting that Sarma's avoidance of this issue after the panchayat elections has been widely understood by the public.

