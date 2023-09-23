CM Sarma Unveils Ambitious Industrial Plans In Assam

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of record Investment of Rs 11,314 crore that will create over 10,000 jobs in the State, highlighting Assam's remarkable journey towards progress and industrialization.
He emphasized the state's transformation into an industrial hub and its capacity to attract substantial investments in the programme which was held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur.
While addressing the media, CM Sarma said that Assam is progressing on the path of development and the state aims to transition into an industrial powerhouse.
Previously, Assam secured MoUs worth Rs 8,000 crore with 8 industries and in the latest MoU signing, projects worth Rs 3,114 crore have been initiated, the CM said.
These proposals will be considered systematically in adherence to specified regulations.
The CM further informed that Assam anticipates securing Rs 50,000 crore in investments next year.
CM Sarma expressed his astonishment at the unprecedented industrial interest in his 21 years of ministry.
He noted that land registration and electricity connections have been expedited within a month.
The CM emphasized the need for swift progress and a hassle-free environment for industries.
He urged for minimal obstacles from the public during the industrial establishment.